BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say they recovered almost $20,000-worth of marijuana-related drugs in a bust Wednesday morning.
Detectives executed a search warrant at 236 West Meadow Road in Baltimore, where they found marijuana, THC wax, THC oil, hashish, marijuana crumble and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested and charged Christopher Raymond Hirsch, 37.
Police recovered the following:
- 284.64 grams of marijuana (approximate street value $5692.80)
- 975 grams of hashish (approximate street value $9, 750.00)
- 366.52 grams of THC wax (approximate street value $3,665.30)
- Paraphernalia (digital scales, packaging materials, cooker)
