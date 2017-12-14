Filed Under:National Weather Service, Snow, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coating of snow across the Baltimore area Friday afternoon could make for a difficult commute.

According to the National Weather Service, hazardous commuting conditions are possible with snow — expected to accumulate less than an inch — arriving in the early afternoon. Untreated roads could turn icy, making for dangerous travel conditions.

“A system moving in from the Southwest and another weaker one across northern New York state is going to combine, and may bring us a period of some snow showers — or even a little bit of light snow in the afternoon,” WJZ’s Bob Turk said. “If we get any snow at all tomorrow, it could cause some problems between about 1 and 5 in the afternoon.”

The NWS is warning commuters to give themselves a little extra time to get to their destinations.

 

