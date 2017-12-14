BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warmer mostly clear afternoon as we reached a high of 41, which did a good job of melting and disposing of our small snowfall Wednesday evening.

Clouds and cold temperatures will return overnight Thursday and stay with us Friday.

In addition, another fast-moving disturbance may in fact create a small window of opportunity for a quick burst of snow by tomorrow afternoon. The high is only expected to reach 34, so if any snow does materialize, it would likely stick.

This could possibly affect your afternoon drive tomorrow, so keep that in mind.

After the snow threat, things will clear out quickly, and some milder air will return for the weekend.

We will update the possibility of snow later tonight and tomorrow morning.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook