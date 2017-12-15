FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Car chase

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A high-speed chase throughout West Baltimore that lasted for at least 20 minutes ended in the arrest of two men Friday.

 

The two men were arrested in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

The suspect’s car sped through traffic lights, narrowly missing pedestrians and collided with at least one vehicle.

A police officer ran to the car when it finally came to a stop at an intersection. The officer pulled the driver out and wrestled him to the ground.

The passenger was also arrested.

BPD spokesman T.J. Smith said the incident originated in Northwest Baltimore.

This is a developing story.

Comments (3)
  1. Kevin Miller says:
    December 15, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    They just nabbed this guy. He is a very dark white guy.

    1. Jaystings (@jaystingsPinfo) says:
      December 15, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Why mention their pigmentation? Way to add to the racial divide in this city. Doug Jones won, by the way.

  2. Kevin Miller (@kjmillercpa) says:
    December 15, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Our police are awesome. Our “citizens” are our “citizens.” I hope I don’t get jury duty again anytime soon. It always hurts to see what happens in my city.

