BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A high-speed chase throughout West Baltimore that lasted for at least 20 minutes ended in the arrest of two men Friday.

The two men were arrested in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

The suspect’s car sped through traffic lights, narrowly missing pedestrians and collided with at least one vehicle.

A police officer ran to the car when it finally came to a stop at an intersection. The officer pulled the driver out and wrestled him to the ground.

The passenger was also arrested.

BPD spokesman T.J. Smith said the incident originated in Northwest Baltimore.

This originated in the NW District near Wabash and Rogers. We have no info at this on injuries. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) December 15, 2017

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook