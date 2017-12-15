BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore veterinarian has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and witnesses intimidation while working at an animal hospital.

Baltimore Police say Gregory Burbelo, 57, was involved in several incidents at the Boston Street Animal Hospital in October and November. On Nov. 3, Burbelo allegedly used his hands to attack a dog inside the hospital. On the same day, Burbelo is accused of using a clipboard to attack another dog. On Oct. 28, authorities say Burbelo attacked a third dog.

Investigators believe Burbelo also threatened several hospital employees if they came forward to report the attacks.

Burbelo, of the 400 block of Overbrook Road, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and witness intimidation related charges.

