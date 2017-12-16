Filed Under:Marriott International

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International’s plans to open a new $600 million headquarters in suburban Maryland has been approved by a local planning board.

WTOP-FM reports that the Montgomery County Planning Board had approved the world’s largest hotel company’s plans to build near the Bethesda Metro station.

Marriott announced last year it would be staying in Montgomery after the county and Maryland offered the company a $60 million incentive package. The company also considered Washington and Northern Virginia.

The company hopes to break ground next year and move its 3,500 employees to the new location by 2022.

