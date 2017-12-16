BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have identified a man who led police on a pursuit and shot at several people in West Baltimore Friday.

City police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Mausean Vittorio Quran Carter of Northwest Baltimore.

Police say Carter was wanted in a triple shooting and was spotted by police on Fulton Avenue. The man then took off and reportedly went on a shooting rampage.

The man fired shots as he drove through the city, shooting a man in the leg on North Avenue and shooting a person in the upper body who was in a vehicle. Officials say the passenger went into cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

One officer was injured during the pursuit and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

A police officer ran to the car when it finally came to a stop at an intersection. The officer pulled the driver out and wrestled him to the ground.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson T.J. Smith said the 30-year-old suspect may be connected to a triple shooting Thursday night that left one person dead in the 4400 Park Heights Avenue and a non-fatal shooting last week on Edmondson Avenue.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

