BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person is dead and three others are injured after a man lost control of his vehicle early Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County police say the 20-year-old driver was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Ft. Smallwood Road near Devere Drive in Pasadena around 4:47 a.m., when he lost control of his Ford Focus driving along a curve.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a group of trees causing the vehicle to roll, throwing the 18-year-old front seat passenger from the car, killing him.

The driver and the 18- and 16-year-old rear seat passengers were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for serious and minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Those involved will be identified once family members are notified.

