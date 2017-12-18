Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have found the baby who was missing after its mother’s car was stolen in Essex Monday morning.

Police alerted the public around 11:30 a.m. that they were searching for a black Mazda 6 with Maryland tags 88730CC after the owner told police it was stolen while her 6-month-old baby was in the back seat.

The woman says the car was taken by an acquaintance of hers who was a passenger.

She says she left the car running to go inside a 7-Eleven at 836 Eastern Boulevard in Essex.

