MIAMI (AP) — An Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting rampage is due back in federal court.

A federal judge has been closely monitoring the mental health of 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska. His lawyers have said he’s fit to stand trial despite a diagnosis of schizophrenia. The hearing Monday could also focus on whether the Justice Department will seek the death penalty.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Trial is currently scheduled for Jan. 22, 2018 in Miami.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by the Islamic State extremist group. No terrorism links have been found.

