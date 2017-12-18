BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are looking for help identifying two suspects who they say were involved in a Sunday night robbery at a Glen Burnie Rite Aid.

Officers were called to the Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard store around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A store employee said the suspects entered the business and demanded cash. One of the suspects implied he had a gun.

The store employee complied with the robbers, who then fled the business.

Officers, including a K9, canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance video.

If you recognize them, contact police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook