BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Anne Arundel County police are looking for help identifying two suspects who they say were involved in a Sunday night robbery at a Glen Burnie Rite Aid.

Officers were called to the Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard store around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A store employee said the suspects entered the business and demanded cash. One of the suspects implied he had a gun.

The store employee complied with the robbers, who then fled the business.

Officers, including a K9, canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance video.

If you recognize them, contact police.

