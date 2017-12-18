BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It sounds like it should be out of “The X-Files,” but a secret study of UFOs has been traced back to the Pentagon.

From 2007 to 2012, a secretly funded investigation has been looking into UFO sightings reported by members of the military. Some images and video have been released, including the school bus-sized object spotted by two Navy pilots off the California coast in 2004.

The elliptical object appears to hover and rotate, and as the pilots closed in, it accelerated away at high speed.

“It’s not a drone,” says Luis Elizando, who headed up the program. “It’s not something we can easily say ‘Oh, it’s an airplane.’ What we’re looking at is truly beyond next generation technologies.”

The program was officially closed five years ago, with much of what was collected still classified. the pentagon says it shut it down to fund higher priority projects than studying UFOs.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook