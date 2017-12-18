BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released dramatic video of the moments before, during, and after a chaotic police pursuit through west Baltimore last week.

WJZ’s George Solis also spoke with a victim who says he was shot by the suspect as he eluded police.

There were a number of people who were injured after police say Mausean Vittorio Quran Carter fired shots while trying to flee from officers.

Torren Carroll says he narrowly missed being shot right through his eye as he sat in his friend’s car.

“As he rolled by, three shots came out. Boom, boom, boom,” Carroll said.

With his wound still visible and healing, Carroll sat down with WJZ after his close call in west Baltimore.

“We didn’t know where these shots were coming from because it happened so fast,” he said. “It was just a frightening moment.”

Only Chopper 13 was over the scene as police chased after, and later arrested the armed suspect they’ve identified as Carter.

On Monday, police released body camera footage of the moments leading up the chase.

The officer pulled Carter over on Fulton Ave. after realizing the car matched the description of one connected to other murders in the neighborhood.

The officer noticed Carter’s extremely dark window tint, which Carter tried to pass off with a bogus doctor’s note.

Just as the officer asked Carter to get out of the car, he took off.

In the newly released video, you can hear as shots are fired off.

Carter had a rifle and a handgun in his car, according to police, and at least one weapon had the serial number scratched off.

Carroll says he was on his way to cash a paycheck, when he heard the sound of gunfire, then felt a bullet graze past his right eye.

“Then I started thinking, ‘Well, I can’t be hit that bad because I wouldn’t be talking right now,'” Carroll added.

Police video also captured the dramatic arrest, including the moment Carter’s girlfriend latched onto him before his surrender.

“Thankfully, they got on the phone together, and maybe she de-escalated this, and maybe he wasn’t intending to ever stop,” Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

Carter does have a lengthy criminal record dating back more than a decade. Family members say he suffers from mental illness, and a judge ordered Carter to undergo a mental health evaluation at his court hearing on Monday.

As for Carroll, he says he grateful to be alive.

Police say they are still unclear on a motive.

Carter faces number charges, including murder and attempted murder, and could face up to life in prison.

