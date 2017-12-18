Hi Everyone!

I hope your weekend was a good one! Yesterday was a bit of a gray day to say the least. That made it hard, for me, to get too motivated. That rest was a good thing because this week will be a nice one, weather-wise, and almost perfect for doing that last bit of holiday running around. The normal high is 44°. This week the coolest daytime temp we will see is 43°, with the majority of temps in the low to upper 50’s! SWEET!

By the weeks end, and week end we will cloud up, and add some showers, to the outlook. That will be about the only bump in the road. The likely time for rain would be Friday night, and Saturday. The words “rain likely” are a part of the Saturday forecast. I point this out as we do have the NFL playing here on Saturday afternoon with the Colts coming to town.

Partly sunny and 53° today. Be safe, and enjoy.

MB!

