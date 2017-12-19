Filed Under:Baltimore Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for the murder of a 32-year-old man.

Police say Randolph Washington was shot and killed back on December 9, in the 3200 block of Spaulding Ave.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street following the shooting, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify that person.

Anyone with information about this murder, or about the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

