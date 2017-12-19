BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old was shot outside the Baltimore Tattoo Museum at 7:35 p.m. Monday, police say.

When officers responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue, they found James Forrester being treated by medics.

According to Forrester’s Facebook page, he works at the museum as a body piercer.

Forrester was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

An autopsy reveals he was shot in the chest.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and view video footage with hopes of identifying a suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

Police say a 19-year-old who was shot several times in the torso also died Monday. That incident occurred in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue. The victim has not been identified.

