FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of soliciting a 12-year-old boy online and raping him.
News outlets report the boy’s grandmother reported the assault Dec. 11 and Frederick police arrested 63-year-old Ramon Manuel De Los Reyes on Dec. 14.
According to charging documents, the victim told police he chatted with a man online who picked him up after his grandmother went to sleep, took him to a Silver Spring apartment and sexually assaulted him. The man drove the boy back.
Police located De Los Reyes’ online profile, and a search and seizure warrant was served on his house and car along with the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Unit.
He’s charged with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor and third-degree sex offense. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
