BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fatal DUI collision in Rockville ended with three separate drivers being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

At around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Rockville police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a collision involving a scooter and a BMW at the intersection of Rockville Pike and Congressional Lane.

Police say the BMW driver fled on foot, but was later arrested. The scooter driver succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The scene was closed to traffic so detectives could investigate the collision, and while it was closed two additional drivers were arrested, also for DUI.

At 1:50 a.m., police say a vehicle approached the intersection of Rockville Pike and Templeton Place — which was blocked by patrol cruisers and two officers with vests — then stopped and didn’t move for several minutes.

When one of the officers went to assist the 27-year-old driver, he determined that he was impaired, and placed him under arrest.

Then, at 3:51 a.m., a car failed to stop for the closure, police say, running over traffic cones and driving past a State Highway dump truck with a “Road Closed” sign on it. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested for driving under the influence.

