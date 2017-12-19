BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2018 Pro Bowl.
C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs, and safety Eric Weddle were selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.
Mosley and Weddle were named as starters for the game, while Suggs finished behind Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney in the outside linebacker voting.
This will be Mosley’s third Pro Bowl, Suggs’ seventh Pro Bowl, and Weddle’s fifth Pro Bowl.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named as first alternate to the Titans’ Brett Kern.
The Pittsburgh Steelers led all teams with a league-best eight selections.
