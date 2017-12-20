BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after reportedly stealing a vehicle. in Northeast Baltimore.

On Tuesday, authorities say a 20-year-old man was parked in his 2010 Acura in the parking lot of the Northwood Shopping Center. He was then reportedly approached by a man who forced him out of his car at gunpoint. Police say the suspect got in the victim’s vehicle and sped away.

After driving out of the parking lot, police say an officer saw the Acura driving without its headlights on. After trying to stop the car, the driver attempted to get away. Shortly after, the driver crashed, and attempted to run away.

Police say the officer arrested 18-year-old Tumani Corbett. Authorities say a .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the car.

Corbett is being charged with armed car jacking.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook