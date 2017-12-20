BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County’s police chief was taken to the hospital after his police vehicle was rear-ended Wednesday in Annapolis.
Police say Chief Timothy Altomare was hit on Route 665 around 5:30 p.m.
Altomare was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say an adult passenger in the car that hit the chief’s vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Altomare was released from the hospital hours later.
