BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man in the death of an associate pastor gunned down on the street.

Davon Carter is charged with conspiracy to murder a witness, witness tampering, and retaliation against a witness in the killing last year of 41-year-old Latrina Ashburne.

According to the indictment announced Wednesday, Carter killed her “with intent to retaliate against a witness for providing a law enforcement officer with information relating to the commission and possible commission of a federal offense” and to prevent that person from testifying about a case.

Prosecutors suggest Ashburne wasn’t the intended target, saying in a news release that the witness Carter sought to kill isn’t named in the indictment. The document does name Ashburne as it describes the charges.

