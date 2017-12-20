Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, Episcopal Diocesan Center, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s health leaders will join community groups from across the state on Wednesday in endorsing the Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition’s new proposals.

The proposals include making prescription drugs more affordable for people in Maryland. The Baltimore City Council has unanimously endorsed the proposals. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen will  take part in the event with other public health leaders.

The prescription drug affordability initiative would require drug companies to disclose the basis for the prices of their prescription drugs, including a breakdown of how much is spent on production, research, marketing, and profits. It would also require companies to give the public prior notice if they plan to increase the price of any name brand or specialty drug by 10% or more to help consumers adjust to the new rate.

The initiative also authorizes the Office of the Maryland Attorney General to take legal action to prevent price gouging by major drug corporations.

The event on the initiative will take place at noon at the Episcopal Diocesan Center in Baltimore.

