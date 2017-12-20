(CNN) — Eight U.S. citizens, two Swedish tourists and at least one Canadian were among the victims of a tour bus crash in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that left 12 dead and 18 injured, officials said Wednesday. The bus was carrying 31 people, including tourists from the United States, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Sweden, in the state of Quintana Roo, according to Public Security of Quintana Roo. The dead include a child, the agency said in a statement.

