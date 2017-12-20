Hi Everyone!

The forecast we have been discussing is moving along quite nicely. In that I mean no changes from our previous discussion, and no surprises expected. A cold front has slipped across the area and indeed this day we will be 10° cooler than yesterday, and even cooler tomorrow. NOTE I did not say “colder.” Tomorrow high will be just 1° below normal.

The expected warm up this weekend is really getting impressive especially Saturday. Yesterday with sun we got to 60°. Saturday with no sun we will get to 62+°. That forecast will include occasional light showers, again, as discussed yesterday.

We still do not have a solid solution to the day of Christmas eve, and Christmas day. Though we are starting to lean away from any chance of a white Christmas here. We do know that temps will fall from 63° on Saturday, to 52° on Sunday, to 41° on Christmas day.

Tomorrow I believe we will see the modeling begin to agree on that late weekend, and early week forecast. One thing is for sure chillier air will move East as we move through next week.

MB!

