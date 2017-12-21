BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead following an overnight fire in west Baltimore.
The fire was reported shortly after midnight, and police and fire investigators spent the morning searching through the home in the 1700 block of Monroe Street.
An adult man was found dead, but investigators have not said if his death was caused by the fire.
No one else was injured, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
There have been 29 fire fatalities this year in the city.
