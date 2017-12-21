BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Towson doctor has been charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other sex offenses after a teenager said he assaulted her during an exam.

Alberto R. Yataco, the owner and operator of Get Well Immediate Care on York Road, is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

The investigation into Dr. Yataco began when the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit received a complaint from the 16-year-old, who told police that she was inappropriately touched during a routine medical treatment. The victim said she felt that the doctor’s touching was not a part of her treatment.

Detectives then learned of a second victim, a 28-year-old woman, who also claimed that she was touched by Dr. Yataco in a manner that did not appear to be consistent with her medical symptoms.

Anyone with additional information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch