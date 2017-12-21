BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Towson doctor has been charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other sex offenses after a teenager said he assaulted her during an exam.

Alberto R. Yataco, the owner and operator of Get Well Immediate Care on York Road, is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

The investigation into Dr. Yataco began when the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit received a complaint from the 16-year-old, who told police that she was inappropriately touched during a routine medical treatment. The victim said she felt that the doctor’s touching was not a part of her treatment.

Detectives then learned of a second victim, a 28-year-old woman, who also claimed that she was touched by Dr. Yataco in a manner that did not appear to be consistent with her medical symptoms.

Anyone with additional information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.

