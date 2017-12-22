BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two young boys who were last seen on the 3800 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday.

Police believe 9-year-old Kamar Johnson and 11-year-old Esai Jones are together. Kamar is a 9-year-old African American male and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Esai was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Both are from the 2700 block of Claybrooke Drive in Winsdor Mill, Maryland.

If you have seen either of them, police are asking people to call 911.

