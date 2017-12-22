Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Esai Jones, Kamar Johnson, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two young boys who were last seen on the 3800 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday.

Police believe 9-year-old Kamar Johnson and 11-year-old Esai Jones are together. Kamar is a 9-year-old African American male and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Esai was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Both are from the 2700 block of Claybrooke Drive in Winsdor Mill, Maryland.

If you have seen either of them, police are asking people to call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch