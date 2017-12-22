ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan will be getting into the holiday spirit by distributing gifts to youths.
The first lady will join the Anne Arundel County Food bank in distributing holiday gifts to the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County in Crownsville on Friday.
She will then join the Annapolis Gardens Head Start to bring holiday greetings and gifts to students.
