Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Yumi Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan will be getting into the holiday spirit by distributing gifts to youths.

The first lady will join the Anne Arundel County Food bank in distributing holiday gifts to the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County in Crownsville on Friday.

She will then join the Annapolis Gardens Head Start to bring holiday greetings and gifts to students.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch