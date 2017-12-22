BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Aberdeen man has been charged with the murder of a woman after her body was found in a Susquehanna State Park parking lot.

It was around 7:42 a.m. Thursday morning when Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the park for a report of an unconscious woman.

When they got there, they realized she was dead. She has since been identified as 34-year-old Lauren Michelle Walls. Her cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.

Investigators soon learned Walls was in a relationship with 25-year-old Brandon Allen Wovas. They believe he killed her in the parking lot Wednesday night or Thursday morning and left her body there.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with first and second degree murder and first and second degree assault.

Wovas is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

