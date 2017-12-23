BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man Friday who fled from them while he was smoking marijuana.
Baltimore officials say around 12:30 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of North Milton Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Officers reported seeing 36-year-old Robert Davis running away while smoking a blunt (marijuana). After capturing Davis, detectives recovered a loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, $1,827 and two vials of cocaine.
Davis, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.
