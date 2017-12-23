WATCH WJZ AT 4:30 PM: Ravens Take On The ColtsExpert Picks |Purple Pride Gallery
Filed Under:Arrest, Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man Friday who fled from them while he was smoking marijuana.

Baltimore officials say around 12:30 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of North Milton Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers reported seeing 36-year-old Robert Davis running away while smoking a blunt (marijuana). After capturing Davis, detectives recovered a loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, $1,827 and two vials of cocaine.

robert davis Baltimore Police Chase, Arrest Shooting Suspect While Hes Smoking Marijuana

900 milton ave Baltimore Police Chase, Arrest Shooting Suspect While Hes Smoking Marijuana

Credit: Baltimore Police Department.

Davis, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch