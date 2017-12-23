BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to a fire at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School in Baltimore on Saturday night.
WJZ’s Jonathan McCall reports firefighters checked several temporary classrooms at the school in the Edgecombe neighborhood around 6 p.m.
Baltimore City Public Schools officials tell WJZ there is no word yet on the extent of the fire, but no classes are held in the buildings where the fire broke out.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Jonathan McCallJonathan McCall joined the WJZ news team in July 2017 as weekend anchor/reporter. Before arriving in Charm City, this native Texan worked in...More from Jonathan McCall