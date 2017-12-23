WATCH FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Colts 23-16 Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week   
By Jonathan McCall
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Edgecombe Circle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to a fire at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School in Baltimore on Saturday night.

WJZ’s Jonathan McCall reports firefighters checked several temporary classrooms at the school in the Edgecombe neighborhood around 6 p.m.

Baltimore City Public Schools officials tell WJZ there is no word yet on the extent of the fire, but no classes are held in the buildings where the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

