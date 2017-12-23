WATCH FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Colts 23-16 Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week   
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain is gone and the cold air is settling in across Maryland.

Quite a contrast to the mid 60’s we saw Saturday afternoon.

Be careful if you’re out and about overnight, because a few icy spots are possible.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30’s under partly clouds skies.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures stopping in the mid 40’s.

As you head to church or your holiday gatherings, be aware there’s a small chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately for Santa, rain is expected overnight.

As for Maryland’s chances for a white Christmas, it seems those of us north and west of Baltiomore have a better chance.

Here in Charm City, we could see a few snow flakes mixed with rain, but that’s pretty much it.

Christmas Day will be on the sunny side, with highs near 40.

Temperatures nose dive even further from there with highs in the 30’s and overnight temperatures in the teens by midweek.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch