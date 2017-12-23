BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain is gone and the cold air is settling in across Maryland.

Quite a contrast to the mid 60’s we saw Saturday afternoon.

Be careful if you’re out and about overnight, because a few icy spots are possible.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30’s under partly clouds skies.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures stopping in the mid 40’s.

As you head to church or your holiday gatherings, be aware there’s a small chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately for Santa, rain is expected overnight.

As for Maryland’s chances for a white Christmas, it seems those of us north and west of Baltiomore have a better chance.

Here in Charm City, we could see a few snow flakes mixed with rain, but that’s pretty much it.

Christmas Day will be on the sunny side, with highs near 40.

Temperatures nose dive even further from there with highs in the 30’s and overnight temperatures in the teens by midweek.

