WATCH WJZ AT 4:30 PM: Ravens Take On The ColtsExpert Picks |Purple Pride Gallery
Filed Under:Potomac River, Woodrow Wilson Bridge

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — A woman was pulled from the Potomac River by boaters after witnesses say she jumped from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the fire and rescue department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said on his Twitter account that the rescue occurred Saturday morning.

Brady said the woman was pulled from the water by a civilian boater while multiple rescue agencies from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia also responded.

The Wilson Bridge carries the Capital Beltway across the Potomac, connecting Maryland and Virginia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch