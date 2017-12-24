NANJEMOY, Md. (AP) — A southern Maryland man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 33-year-old Marcus D. Johnson of Nanjemoy is being held without bond at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a shooting Saturday at 4 p.m. on Bowie Road in Nanjemoy.

Police say Johnson went to the home of his neighbor, 35-year-old Wayne Lee Proctor Jr., and began arguing.

During the argument, police say Johnson shot Proctor in the doorway of his home and fled to the woods.

Proctor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was arrested with the aid of police dogs.

