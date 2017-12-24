BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before taking to the skies to deliver all of the presents to the good girls and boys, Santa and his reindeer had to burn off a little Christmas stress.

They did so by hitting the water.

Santa traded in his sleigh for some waterskis and made his way down the Potomac River.

Since 1986, volunteers have dressed up in holiday costumes and put on a 30-minute show on the Potomac on Christmas Eve.

According to the Water Skiing Santa website, one of the reasons for the long-standing traditions is “To provide the community a completely ‘giving’ act of kindness, and nothing more!”

Organizers say after performances, Santa and crew greet fans.

