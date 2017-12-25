BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man was shot at a bar in Catonsville when an argument turned violent early on Christmas morning.

The shooting happened at Loafer’s Sports Bar and Grille, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers were initially unable to find anyone involved in the shooting, but about 30 minutes later, police learned a shooting victim had come into a local hospital for treatment.

Police determined the 27-year-old man was a victim from the previous call.

Authorities say the victim’s friends were involved in an argument with the shooting suspect inside the bar. Once outside, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the group, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

