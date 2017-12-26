BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis police officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a police station Friday, after a man who thought the suspects were following him drove there.
When the man pulled into the lot, investigators say the other vehicle pulled up behind him and the driver pointed a gun at him.
He ran into the station, and officers inside ran out to the suspect’s vehicle, where they say they found BB gun designed to look like a real gun and 13 baggies of marijuana.
Officers identified 23-year-old Breiya Evans of Owings Mills as the driver and 25-year-old Patrick Palmer of Baltimore as the passenger.
Both suspects were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and other charges.
Evans was released after posting $5,000 bond and Palmer is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook