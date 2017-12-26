BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Six families are spending the Christmas holiday welcoming new blessings to their families.

A gift nine months in the making was delivered by the stork not Santa on Christmas.

Grayson Mullinix is one of six babies who were born at MedStar Franklin Square Hospital on Monday.

“He’s our little miracle baby and now our Christmas miracle,” mom Corrina Mullnix said. “He was born on Christmas at 8:13 p.m. It was kinda surreal, I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t.”

His arrival was an additional present for Corrina and dad, Greg.

“I was thinking birthday, but not Christmas. He’s a Christmas present, and he’ll probably go home tomorrow on my birthday.”

Down the hall from Grayson is Giovanni, who was also born on Christmas.

“It’s a big relief,” father Olukayode Akingbile said. “I feel awesome. I feel excited.”

Giovanni’s mom, Rose Oira, says she tried to get to the hospital when her contractions started.

“I just told him to call 911, he’s coming, he’s coming,” Oira said.

But dad thought she was just joking.

“For like two weeks now, she teased me, saying ‘oh it’s coming’ and then she was just joking,” Akingbile said.

After making it to parking lot outside of their apartment complex; “we’re just screaming for anybody in the parking lot to help,” Oira said.

Dad thought he’d be cutting the cord at the hospital.

“I put my hand down on the head, I didn’t even know she pushed,” Akingbile said. “The baby came and just landed in the palm of my hand. It’s the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

Grayson’s parents say they’ll celebrate his birthday a few weeks before Christmas, so he can have a day for himself.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook