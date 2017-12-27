BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In March, political science professor Robert E. Kelly’s family stumbled upon an unexpected 15 minutes of fame when his children burst into the room while he was being interviewed live on BBC.

You can watch the full video above. It features his daughter bursting into the room he was being interviewed in, followed shortly after by his son, who rolled in with the help of a walker seat.

Then comes his wife, looking panicked and rushing to pull both children back into the hall.

Last week, Kelly tweeted an adorable Christmas photo and greeting to his followers, writing: “To all the people who follow me because of the video or my children, thank you. We are flattered by your kindness.”

The photo features Kelly, his wife Kim Jung-A, his 4-year-old daughter Marion and his 1-year-old son James.

