By Joel Furches



While most people will be ringing in the New Year at midnight, the fun doesn’t stop when you wake up on New Year’s Day. As a holiday, your kids will be out of school, and most people will still be off work. If you want to make the best of this last holiday day, there are plenty of activities going on in Charm City to give you and your family a day of fun before going back to the daily grind. Consider some of these exciting activities that will be enjoyable for adults and children.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure

601 Light St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(805) 603-5620

www.urbanadventurequest.com

Sign up on urbanadventurequest.com using the promotion code BMOREEVENT, and use your smartphone to tour the city, answer puzzles, and aim for the prize that this exciting city tour will provide. The scavenger hunt starts at the Baltimore Science Center, and then ranges across the hot spots of the city. Not only does your family get the fun of a scavenger hunt, but you will also be given an insight into some of the history and highlights of one of the best cities in America.

New Year’s Day Resolution Run

2638 East Baltimore St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

(410) 645-8266

www.charmcityrun.com/calendar/2017/1/1/new-years-day-resolution-run-baltimore-5k-run-and-1-mile-walk

Charm City Run arranges marathons, half marathons and 5K events. If you are looking to fulfill that resolution to exercise more in the new year, and to burn off some of those holiday calories, the New Year’s Day Resolution Run is an event you and your family will want to look into. Perfect for adults and kids, you have your choice between a 5K run and a 1 Mile walk. It takes place at Paterson Park, and the proceeds go toward a benefit for the homeless – so that you can fulfill that charitable giving resolution, as well.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D Film

501 E. Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 576-3800

www.aqua.org/explore/baltimore/exhibits-experiences/4d-theater

If you’ve never experienced a film at the Baltimore Aquarium’s 4-D theater, you are in for a treat. Taking all of the technology of 3-D film, and then adding in extra sensory experiences, the Aquarium give its audience a movie experience which appeals to at least 5 senses. By January first, the joy of the Holidays has not yet dissipated, and still lingers in the air. So to give your family one final Holiday Hurrah, consider heading down to the Aquarium and experiencing a holiday classic in a way you never could before.

Frederick Douglass Path To Freedom Walking Tour

800 S. Broadway

Baltimore, MD, MD 21231

(443) 983-7974

www.bdx443.com

One could spend a lifetime learning all of the history contained in Baltimore, but one of the most foundational – if sadly overlooked – characters in Baltimore history is the brilliant writer, speaker and activist: Frederick Douglass. Now, you and your family may walk in the footsteps of this great man thanks to the African American Tourism Council of Maryland. The Frederick Douglass Path To Freedom Walking Tour will give you and yours a guided tour of some fascinating spots in Baltimore, wherein you will see the spots where Douglass lived, worked and worshipped. Additionally, you will be privileged to see a number of other sights which give insight into Baltimore’s past, and you may see the four historical markers the city has erected in Douglass’ honor.

Pandora Ice Rink

201 E. Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(877) BALTIMORE

www.innerharboricerink.org

For most of the Holiday Season, the Inner Harbor in Baltimore is host to a number of fun family excursions. One of the most entertaining of these takes place right behind the amphitheater stadium in the Inner Harbor. This is the Pandora Ice Rink, where families may come to enjoy the perennial sport of ice skating. Whether you and yours are plebeians or old hands at the sport, grab your skates and head on down. If you don’t own any ice skates, don’t worry. They offer rental skates for $4 a pair. The rink will still be in full swing on New Year’s day, so this will give your family one last taste of Holiday fun before returning to work and school.

