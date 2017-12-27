By Amy Yensi
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– An Annapolis bomb-sniffing dog puts his life on the line working for the fire department, but this time around, the K-9 will get the help he needs.

Rudy has been a part of the Annapolis Fire Department for eight of his nine years of life. Rudy was injured on the job and has been walking with a limp ever since.

“The longer Rudy goes without being able to work effects us as citizens, but effects his well-being,” said Dr. Sherman Canapp, orthopedic surgeon at Veterinary Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group.

The city of Annapolis couldn’t afford the thousands of dollars for Rudy’s surgery, so Chesapeake K-9, a group that raises money for K-9 medical care, put out a call for help on social media.

“We have over 37,000 hits. Dr. Canapp reached out to us immediately with his staff and we’re just overwhelmed,” said Wendy Oliver of Chesapeake K-9.

Dr. Canapp is donating the surgery and physical therapy as part of his organization, Project Go. He says Rudy’s injury is the most common in dogs, similar to a torn ACL in humans. The procedure lasts about 30 minutes.

“That dog risks its life all the time for our city, to keep us safe,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

“Just to see so many other people that care about him is truly amazing,” said Captain Caroll Spriggs of the Annapolis Fire Department Bomb Squad.

If all goes well, Rudy can get back to work within four to five months.

