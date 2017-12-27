Hi Everyone!

Every morning I send a note to the Noon producer. It is called, “Marty’s talking points.” It assures that the newsroom is in synch with the weather detent about what really needs to be discussed. (“The business of communications is communications” as we like to say.) Let me share with you what I just sent to the newsroom. I copied and pasted it here.

*FLAT OUT COLD

*Friday night into Saturday morning maybe some light snow, but the focus today MUST be the cold ON THE WAY, not what is here.

MB!

And that about tells the story. Look it is Winter. Frigid temps happen. I try not to buy into hype. I try to just tell “it” like ‘it” is. But the reality of a slice of the Polar Vortex is big. Seasonally cold weather is, on its own, dangerous. Normal temps in the mid 40’s will get your attention. But daytime highs in the mid 20’s are severe. And that is what is coming our way. And at night we are looking at the same 10+ degrees below normal. That places us in the low to low mid-teens. And this trend now lasts through New Year’s day.

And possibly beyond.

FLAT OUT COLD.

MB!

