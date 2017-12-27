- Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Western, MD until 7AM Thursday.
- Normal high & low: 43° & 26°
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening
————————————
NWS Outlook
Arctic high pressure will build over the region tonight and Thursday. An upper level disturbance crosses the region late Friday. Arctic high pressure returns during the weekend.
The combination of the north to northwest winds along with the cold air will cause low wind chill values. Will continue with a Wind Chill Advisory for the ridge tops of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Highlands. Wind chill values around -10 to -20 degrees are expected. Elsewhere… wind chills will drop into the single digits above zero overnight with a few locations near the Mason-Dixon Line and Shenandoah Valley dropping into the single digits below zero.
