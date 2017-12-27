BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Baltimore area remains under a Code Blue Alert, the Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect.

The statement from the National Weather Service says “the threat of accumulating snow has diminished and dry conditions are expected for the morning commute.” Initially, forecasters said there may be up to an inch of snow.

Despite the Winter Weather Advisory being canceled, temperatures are expected to continue to drop this week. While Wednesday’s high will be 32 degrees, temperatures will go down to 14 degrees at night. On Thursday, the high will be in the upper 20s.

The Cold Blue Alert means it’s cold enough that hypothermia deaths are a concern. Last year, 11 deaths were attributed to the cold. The alert is scheduled to last through Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

Find more information about Code Blue here.

