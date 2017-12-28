BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 340 people have been murdered in Baltimore this year, making the city one of America’s most violent and breaking a per capita record. A vigil was held Thursday night at the Baltimore War Memorial Building for the victims.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has urged patience, saying stopping the violence is not a sprint but a marathon. Many people, though, are fed up after federal and state help — and a lot of funding — has yet to reduce the killings.

Morgan State University sophomore Jonathan Tobash is one of 343 people killed in Baltimore this year.

A family friend says the 19-year-old’s death was like losing her son.

“I want Baltimore to get themselves together and stop killing our children — it’s too many,” Lombrae Patton said. “his one right here hits me in my heart, as it does other people. Because I want him back here with me. He’s supposed to be at my funeral, I’m not supposed to be at his.”

Tobash was shot after coming upon a robbery in progress on Dec. 18. That same day, James Forrester was shot to death when he went stepped outside the Baltimore Tattoo Museum to take a call from his wife. Police have released surveillance video of suspects in both of those unsolved killings.

The Baltimore City Police commissioner has touted an increase in officers.

“We’ve actually hired more police officers than we have lost to retirement or resignation, which is very unusual,” Ccommissioner Kevin Davis said.

The murder of 24- year-old Markell Coleman is one of the homicides that pushed Baltimore past the per capita record. Coleman was found shot in the back on Hilton Street. A 97-year-old was the oldest victim. Waddell Tate was found bludgeoned in his home in July.

The murders of two police officers remain unsolved. D.C. officer Sgt. Tony Mason Jr. — who lived in Baltimore — was shot while off-duty in Northwest Baltimore in November.

Just weeks later, Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter was shot in West Baltimore.

“I’m just tired of all this killing in Baltimore city. We gotta do something<‘ Patton said.

The vigil was moved inside the building because of the cold weather.

Attendees were encouraged to bring a sign displaying a word of inspiration for 2018.

In comparison, New York City — with nearly 14 times the population of Baltimore — has had less than 300 murders.

