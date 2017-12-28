WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals
WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Homicide Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 340 people have been murdered in Baltimore this year, making the city one of America’s most violent and breaking a per capita record. A vigil was held Thursday night at the Baltimore War Memorial Building for the victims.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has urged patience, saying stopping the violence is not a sprint but a marathon. Many people, though, are fed up after federal and state help — and a lot of funding — has yet to reduce the killings.

Morgan State University sophomore Jonathan Tobash is one of 343 people killed in Baltimore this year.

1221 jonathan tobash Vigil Held For Victims Of Baltimore Violence

A family friend says the 19-year-old’s death was like losing her son.

“I want Baltimore to get themselves together and stop killing our children — it’s too many,” Lombrae Patton said. “his one right here hits me in my heart, as it does other people. Because I want him back here with me. He’s supposed to be at my funeral, I’m not supposed to be at his.”

Tobash was shot after coming upon a robbery in progress on Dec. 18. That same day, James Forrester was shot to death when he went stepped outside the Baltimore Tattoo Museum to take a call from his wife. Police have released surveillance video of suspects in both of those unsolved killings.

reverend jim Vigil Held For Victims Of Baltimore Violence

The Baltimore City Police commissioner has touted an increase in officers.

“We’ve actually hired more police officers than we have lost to retirement or resignation, which is very unusual,” Ccommissioner Kevin Davis said.

The murder of 24- year-old Markell Coleman is one of the homicides that pushed Baltimore past the per capita record. Coleman was found shot in the back on Hilton Street. A 97-year-old was the oldest victim. Waddell Tate was found bludgeoned in his home in July.

0722victim Vigil Held For Victims Of Baltimore Violence

Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department

The murders of two police officers remain unsolved. D.C. officer Sgt. Tony Mason Jr. — who lived in Baltimore — was shot while off-duty in Northwest Baltimore in November.

mason Vigil Held For Victims Of Baltimore Violence

Just weeks later, Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter was shot in West Baltimore.

detective suiter Vigil Held For Victims Of Baltimore Violence

Detective Sean Suiter

“I’m just tired of all this killing in Baltimore city. We gotta do something<‘ Patton said.

The vigil was moved inside the building because of the cold weather.

Attendees were encouraged to bring a sign displaying a word of inspiration for 2018.

In comparison, New York City — with nearly 14 times the population of Baltimore — has had less than 300 murders.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch