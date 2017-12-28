BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another frigid day means plenty of people bundled up — but that’s not as easy for people like firefighters who were certainly busy Thursday.

As temperatures dip into the teens and wind chill makes it feel like single digits, the city’s Code Blue Alert has been extended into the new year.

The cold isn’t just a concern for people, but cars, too. Dead batteries, overheating, frozen radiators, belts and hoses breaking are all things AAA says can and should be inspected sooner rather than later.

While some can escape the cold, others are right out in it. Freezing temperatures also a challenge for first responders who — despite all that gear –struggle with the bitter cold.

Thursday, Anne Arundel County firefighters battled a blaze in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Two burn victims were taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters in Northeast Baltimore also face the cold at a house fire off Biddison Lane.

Others working in the cold like, Bill Kraver, say it’s a tough gig but someone has to do it.

“I got my coverall in my truck and everything, so you gotta do what you gotta do to stay warm,” Kraver said.

