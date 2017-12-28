BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a Christmas Day stabbing that left a man dead in Columbia has turned himself in, police say.
Damien Gary Clark, of Baltimore, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment. The 41-year-old is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
According to Howard County police, it was about 9:40 p.m. on Christmas when officers responded to the Trellis Center convenience store in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Two stabbing victims were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where James Fallin Jr., 23, of Columbia, was pronounced dead. Warner Jackson, 22, of Columbia, was treated for his injuries and released.
Investigators say Clark and the victims had a verbal, then physical altercation, which led to Clark stabbing them. They do not believe Clark knew the mean beforehand.
Police released a surveillance video on social media Tuesday asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and a woman with whom he entered and exited the store. The woman who was with Clark at the time of the incident has been identified, but has not been charged, police say.
