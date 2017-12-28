(Sponsored Content) – Tyler became interested in the Navy when he was a little kid. But, it really hit him in 8th grade when he was responsible for taking down the flag each day at school and folding it into a triangle. At that point, he decided that he really wanted to do something for this country.
Tyler joined the Navy when he was 18 and calls his time in the Navy, “the best time in his life.”
He recently went to Bahrain for seven months, looking for underwater mines in the Persian Gulf in order to protect the trade route from the Middle East.