WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Can Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Bengals

WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The staff at a Fresno, California market got much more than they bargained for with one customer the day after Christmas, when she dropped to the floor and started delivering a baby inside the establishment.

Staff members worked as spontaneous midwives, with multiple people pitching in to get the baby out safely. The surveillance camera at El Parian market captured the moment, and one staffer went live on Facebook after the baby was safely in the arms of EMTs.

In a Facebook update posted Wednesday, the staff said the baby boy and his mother were both doing well after the unexpected ordeal. His name is Toby.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch