BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The staff at a Fresno, California market got much more than they bargained for with one customer the day after Christmas, when she dropped to the floor and started delivering a baby inside the establishment.
Staff members worked as spontaneous midwives, with multiple people pitching in to get the baby out safely. The surveillance camera at El Parian market captured the moment, and one staffer went live on Facebook after the baby was safely in the arms of EMTs.
In a Facebook update posted Wednesday, the staff said the baby boy and his mother were both doing well after the unexpected ordeal. His name is Toby.
